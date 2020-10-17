Check Out This Mediterranean Style Villa In Sunny Loomis For $12M

California is the home of Hollywood dreams and Silicon Valley startups and boasts some of the most beautiful beaches. A new 21-acre property on the market in the Golden State was designed by the renowned architect Dale Gardon and is listed for $12 million.

The open-concept Mediterranean style villa which was built in 2017, is situated on 2000 Creekside Lane in Loomis, California.

The main house of the property has six en suite bedrooms, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, two offices, six fireplaces, a theater room and beloved finishes including Ann Sacks tile, Gladding McBean roofing, and hand-cut, imported stone.

The villa can host guests in the two-bedroom detached guest house. They can swim in the infinity pool and spa, play bocce on the two courts, ride and enjoy premium equestrian amenities or walk the 20 acres of manicured grounds. There are also seven parking spaces.

The property exudes a forward-thinking design while incorporating the classic Old World style. Loomis is the perfect location for those looking to enjoy the summer Mediterranean climate with plenty of sunshine and wet winters.