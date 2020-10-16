Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Schlumberger's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 9:22am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) decreased by 16.51%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Schlumberger has.

Schlumberger's Debt

Based on Schlumberger’s financial statement as of July 29, 2020, long-term debt is at $16.76 billion and current debt is at $603.00 million, amounting to $17.37 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.46 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $15.90 billion.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Schlumberger has $44.67 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.39. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLB)

Schlumberger: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Schlumberger
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2020
Understanding Schlumberger's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com