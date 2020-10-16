38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 50% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Thursday. Traders circulated an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 31.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after falling more than 15% on Thursday.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) rose 24.4% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported a rise in its revenue for the third quarter.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) rose 18.1% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after Benefit Street Partners disclosed a 6.8% stake in the company.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 14.8% to $5.58 in pre-market trading. NuCana recently appointed Bali Muralidhar, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 12.6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 12.1% to $15.90 in pre-market trading. Lazydays recently announced a common stock offering of 4 million shares.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 12% to $4.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported positive CHMP opinion for libmeldy for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 11.4% to $0.3292 in pre-market trading following a 13% drop on Thursday.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) rose 9.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Entasis Therapeutics highlighted multiple data presentations at virtual ID Week.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 9.1% to $0.8999 in pre-market trading. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, last month, dosed first two patients in COVID-19 trial.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) rose 8.8% to $21.47 in pre-market trading. First Citizens BancShares reported an all-stock merger with CIT Group.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) rose 8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Armstrong Flooring is expected to release quarterly earnings on October 21.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 7.3% to $1.32 in pre-market trading.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 7.2% to $0.95 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently received follow-on customer order for export to Canada.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) rose 7.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will present new data for FINTEPLA in Dravet Syndrome at CNS 2020.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 6.8% to $31.50 in pre-market trading. Niu Technologies recently issued Q3 e-scooter sales volume update.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 6.2% to $25.00 in pre-market trading. Nautilus, yesterday, announced sale of Octane Fitness for $25 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares rose 5.4% to $67.70 in pre-market trading.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares rose 5.4% to $5.32 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted the presentation of its REDUCE-IT study of VASCEPA.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNMD) rose 5.2% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Thursday. Nano Dimension, earlier during October, priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) rose 4.7% to $38.15 in pre-market trading. Array Technologies shares jumped around 66% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) shares rose 2.5% to $10.13 in pre-market trading as the company issued improved guidance for fiscal 2021. The company said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 to $1.76 per share.
Losers
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 16.3% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after surging over 52% on Thursday.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 14.2% to $2.47 in pre-market trading. Medalist Diversified REIT recently announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 12.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after jumping over 69% on Thursday.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 9.6% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. ATIF Holdings yesterday signed collaboration with Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Dongshan County in Fujian Province.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 9.4% to $9.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 9.1% to $0.10 in pre-market trading after the company filed for shelf of up to 47.4 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 9.1% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 67% on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions, last month, said it completed sale of firstPRO recruitment business unit for $3.3 million in cash.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 8.8% to $126.18 in pre-market trading. Galapagos and Servier disclosed unsuccessful topline results for Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients.
- Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) fell 8.4% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 8.3% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 7.1% to $1.06 in pre-market trading. Foresight Autonomous shares jumped 23% on Thursday after Aegis Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $2.50 price target..
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 6.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading. Maraton Patent recently announced a joint venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-megawatt bitcoin mining data center.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 6% to $2.57 in pre-market trading.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 5.6% to $0.6511 in pre-market trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares fell 2.8% to $719.97 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Surgical reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the third quarter. However, the company’s quarterly da Vinci shipments decreased 29% year over year.
