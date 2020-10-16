56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares rose 132% to close at $40.97. HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $54. The company said abstract comprising data for its lead candidate RP1 in advanced solid tumors will be presented at the November Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares climbed 67.9% to close at $1.32 on Thursday after surging around 24% on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions recently completed sale of firstPRO recruitment business unit for $3.3 million in cash.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) shares gained 41.9% to close at $3.42.
- PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) rose 28.7% to close at $13.58.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 27.3% to close at $9.14 after the company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shaanxi Tongjia Automobile Co.
- Cars.com, LLC (NYSE: CARS) climbed 25.6% to close at $10.06 after the company issued strong preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter. Analysts at B. Riley FBR and Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock and raised their price targets.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 22.7% to close at $4.48. Nano Dimension recently company priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) surged 21.5% to close at $12.15 after pricing its IPO at $10 per share.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 21.2% to close at $4.58 after the company announced strong preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) shares surged 20.1% to close at $7.40. Apex Global Brands released Q2 results last month.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 17.5% to close at $10.13 after reporting results of investigator sponsored randomized controlled trial at University of Toronto with peginterferon lambda in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 16.9% to close at $1.80. Aurora Mobile said it will receive RMB17.24M in special support funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as a part of strategic emerging industries development program.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) gained 16.2% to close at $32.92. Beam Therapeutics, last month, announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 4.5 million shares.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) gained 15.5% to close at $8.96. Yalla Group priced its IPO at $7.50 per ADS last month.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) surged 14.9% to close at $2.47.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) surged 14.2% to close at $4.18. ReneSola recently announced a $5 million registered direct offering.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 14.1% to close at $5.19. PainReform, last month, said it has commenced preparations for pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of PRF-110.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares surged 12.9% to close at $13.83 on continued strength after Senvest Management recently reported a new 5.54% passive stake in the company.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 12% to close at $0.6494 after the company reported a deal with 80% of its lenders to recapitalize business.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) rose 11.8% to close at $1.13.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 11.3% to close at $64.75 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) gained 10.7% to close at $35.44. Arch Capital Group, last week, announced plans to acquire Watford Holdings for $31.10 per share in an all-cash transaction.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares rose 9.9% to close at $48.85 on news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued its trial of a drug candidate in the same field as Arrowhead Pharma.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 9.5% to close at $4.75 after reporting results from proof of concept controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's dementia.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) gained 9.3% to close at $10.92. Stifel upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from Hold to Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) gained 8.9% to close at $3.50 after the company announced the FDA has cleared the company's investigational new drug application to initiate Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of lead candidate SP-PS02 in Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) gained 7.1% to close at $5.00 after the company announced that its UltraPorator system received FDA clearance for the manufacturing of its UltraCAR-T cells in the clinical trials.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 7% to close at $19.63. Grifols, last week, reported that its Anti-coronavirus Hyperimmune Globulin as a potential coronavirus treatment has started a randomized controlled trial to test the safety, efficacy, and tolerability..
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 6.3% to close at $9.62 after the FDA authorized Phase 1 trial of ImmunityBio's novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate hAd5.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) surged 5.9% to close at $28.07, potentially on continued strength after JP Morgan on Wednesday upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $40 price target.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares tumbled 32.8% to close at $1.33 on Thursday. KXIN shares jumped over 260% on Wednesday in sympathy with NIO after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight. JP Morgan also issued upbeat commentary on the overall Chinese new energy vehicle market.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares fell 27.2% to close at $89.70 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter due to lower revenue expected from its top client TikTok. Stifel and Baird also downgraded the stock.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares declined 21.9% to close at $8.98 as the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2,941,176 shares at $8.50 per share.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) dropped 20.7% to close at $215.28 as the company said it has decided to stop dosing in the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial that is evaluating VX-814 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. The decision is based on the safety and pharmacokinetic observed to date in the trial, the company said. The company also opted to discontinue development of VX-814.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) dipped 18.4% to close at $4.80 after reporting Q1 results. Aphria achieved record gross revenue of CA$69.6 million in the first quarter, up by 23% compared to the previous period.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares fell 15.7% to close at $1.13 after jumping 37% on Wednesday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 15% to close at $1.19 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company reported U.S. patent grant for its networking modules for display systems.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dropped 12.6% to close at $6.17. Leaf Group filed prospectus for potential $100 million mixed shelf.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) fell 12% to close at $3.95. Medicenna issued MDNA55 rGBM clinical program update following positive end of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. FDA.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) dropped 11.9% to close at $19.32 after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dipped 11.7% to close at $2.49 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) dipped 11.5% to close at $27.26. ADC Therapeutics recently said it exercised a full underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) fell 11.3% to close at $2.97. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares tumbled 53% on Wednesday following a couple of clinical trial updates from the company.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) dropped 11.3% to close at $23.14. iHuman, last week, priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) fell 10.6% to close at $10.08. Fulcrum Therapeutics, last week, announced plans to initiate PHASE 1 trial with FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.99. Liquidia Technologies recently reported that U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against United Therapeutics on Tyvaso patents.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dropped 10.2% to close at $1.85.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 8.7% to close at $8.11 after gaining more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 8.2% to close at $62.41. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lemonade with an Underperform rating and a price target of $56.
- Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) shares fell 8% to close at $19.08 on a report that said holder Canada Pension said to offer 12.3 million shares.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NYSE: SOLO) fell 7.1% to close at $3.00 after rising around 17% on Wednesday. ElectraMeccanica recently named Arizona and Tennessee as two finalist states for SOLO EV U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 6.9% to close at $5.57. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 6.7% to close at $15.26. Infosys shares gained 4% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares fell 5.4% to close at $12.30. Alcoa reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but expected a decline in its aluminum business during the fourth quarter.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) fell 5.2% to close at $11.46. Flux Power, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 4.4% to close at $58.78 in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
