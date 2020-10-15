10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares are trading higher. Hearing Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy and set a $100 price target.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares are trading higher potentially as traders circulate an August 27th press release that highlighted the US Court of Appeals dismissed a securities lawsuit against the company.
- Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company highlighted the presentation of its REDUCE-IT study of VASCEPA.
- Flexible Solutions International (AMEX:FXI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 revenue of $8.11 million versus $7.4 million year over year.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares are trading higher after the company announced it sees its FY21 EPS outlook of $1.56 to $1.76, compared to the $1.46 to $1.65 estimats.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will present new data for FINTEPLA in Dravet Syndrome at CNS 2020.
Losers
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading lower after the company reported its Q3 da Vinci shipments decreased 29% year over year and its Q3 revenue decreased 4% year over year.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower after a company 8-K showed the Chief Revenue Officer reached a mutual decision to have Edward Wood Pastorius step down.
