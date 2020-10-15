Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fisker Announces Magna As Partner On $37,499 Ocean SUV Ahead Of SPAC Merger
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2020 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Fisker Announces Magna As Partner On $37,499 Ocean SUV Ahead Of SPAC Merger

Fisker and Magna International (NYSE: MGA) on Thursday announced a partnership that will see Magna manufacture the Fisker Ocean SUV at its European vehicle assembly facility. Production will start in late 2022.

Magna is being issued warrants to purchase up to 6% of Fisker stock following the proposed business combination between Fisker and SPAC Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPAQ).

Related Link: Jim Cramer Compares Fisker And Its CEO To Nikola, Trevor Milton

Why It’s Important: The release includes a note that the Ocean will start with a suggested retail price of $37,499.

Fisker will compete with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a company that once employed CEO Henrik Fisker and even sued him over design secrets.

The Tesla Model X and Model Y mid-size SUVs retail for $74,690 and $45,690 after U.S. tax credits.

In the first half of 2020, Tesla sold 9,500 Model Xs and 18,861 Model Ys, according to CleanTechnica.

Magna is the leading brand-independent manufacturing partner for OEMs. The company has made over 3.7 million vehicles for 30 different models. Magna currently manufactures for BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota Motors (NYSE: TM).

Price Action: Shares of Spartan Acquisition are down 3% Thursday to $13.88. Shares have traded between $9.75 and $21.60 over the last 52 weeks. Shares are down 18% in the last month.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGA + SPAQ)

Competition Increasing In The EV Space
Blackstone-Backed Finance Of America Plans $1.9B SPAC Merger To Go Public: WSJ
SoftBank Plans To Unveil SPAC In Two Weeks
Which EV Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BMW daimler electric vehicles Fisker Fisker Ocean Henrik Fisker Jaguar Land RoverNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com