Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher Thursday on continued strength after Senvest Management recently reported a new 5.54% passive stake in the company.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer.

GameStop shares traded up 16.93% to $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.80 and a 52-week low of $2.57.

