Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2020 2:47pm   Comments
GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher Thursday on continued strength after Senvest Management recently reported a new 5.54% passive stake in the company.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer.

GameStop shares traded up 16.93% to $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.80 and a 52-week low of $2.57.

See Also: GameStop Shares Get Another Boost From Hedge Fund Stake After Microsoft Partnership

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

