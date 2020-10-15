Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kaixin Auto's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2020 2:48pm   Comments
Share:

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares are trading lower on Thursday, selling off following Wednesday’s strength. The stock surged Wednesday after JPMorgan issued upbeat commentary on the overall Chinese new energy vehicle market.

Kaixin Auto Holdings is a provider of own and used car dealership. It focuses on brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche. The company primarily generates revenues from sales of used cars, as well as fees obtained from a role as a channel partner for third-party auto financing and other value-added service providers.

Kaixin Auto Holdings shares traded down 30.81% to $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.19 and a 52-week low of 40 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KXIN)

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com