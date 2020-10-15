45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares jumped 146.1% to $1.9345 after surging around 24% on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions recently completed sale of firstPRO recruitment business unit for $3.3 million in cash.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) shares jumped 41.9% to $3.42.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) climbed 31.2% to $9.42 after the company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shaanxi Tongjia Automobile Co.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 20.7% to $4.56 after the company announced strong preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales.
- Cars.com, LLC (NYSE: CARS) surged 16.6% to $9.34 after the company issued strong preliminary sales guidance for the third quarter. Analysts at B. Riley FBR and Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock and raised their price targets.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) gained 16% to $0.6724 after the company reported a deal with 80% of its lenders to recapitalize business.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 16% to $5.04 after reporting results from proof of concept controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of ANAVEX 2-73 in Parkinson's dementia.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares rose 15.7% to $1.55 after jumping 37% on Wednesday.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) rose 12.8% to $1.14.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares rose 12.2% to $40.93. HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $54. The company said abstract comprising data for its lead candidate RP1 in advanced solid tumors will be presented at the November Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) gained 11.1% to $11.10. Stifel upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from Hold to Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) surged 10.7% to $3.5573 after the company announced the FDA has cleared the company's investigational new drug application to initiate Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of lead candidate SP-PS02 in Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) gained 9.4% to $35.03. Arch Capital Group, last week, announced plans to acquire Watford Holdings for $31.10 per share in an all-cash transaction.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) surged 8.3% to $28.71, potentially on continued strength after JP Morgan on Wednesday upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $40 price target.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 7.8% to $62.73 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 7.3% to $19.68. Grifols, last week, reported that its Anti-coronavirus Hyperimmune Globulin as a potential coronavirus treatment has started a randomized controlled trial to test the safety, efficacy, and tolerability..
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) gained 7.2% to $5.01 after the company announced that its UltraPorator system received FDA clearance for the manufacturing of its UltraCAR-T cells in the clinical trials.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 5.8% to $9.57 after the FDA authorized Phase 1 trial of ImmunityBio's novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate hAd5.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 5.6% to $0.36 following a 3% drop on Wednesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 4.6% to $1.61. Aurora Mobile said it will receive RMB17.24M in special support funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as a part of strategic emerging industries development program.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares rose 4.6% to $46.50 on news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued its trial of a drug candidate in the same field as Arrowhead Pharma.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares dipped 38.9% to $1.21. KXIN shares jumped over 260% on Wednesday in sympathy with NIO after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight. JP Morgan also issued upbeat commentary on the overall Chinese new energy vehicle market.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares fell 24.2% to $93.39 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter due to lower revenue expected from its top client TikTok. Stifel and Baird also downgraded the stock.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 22.8% to $8.88 as the company priced its underwritten public offering of 2,941,176 shares at $8.50 per share.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) dipped 19.7% to $217.87 as the company said it has decided to stop dosing in the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial that is evaluating VX-814 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. The decision is based on the safety and pharmacokinetic observed to date in the trial, the company said. The company also opted to discontinue development of VX-814.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) dipped 18.8% to $4.83 after reporting Q1 results. Aphria achieved record gross revenue of CA$69.6 million in the first quarter, up by 23% compared to the previous period.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 15.8% to $2.3999 after jumping around 148% on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dropped 15% to $6.00. Leaf Group filed prospectus for potential $100 million mixed shelf.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) fell 12.3% to $2.9368. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares tumbled 53% on Wednesday following a couple of clinical trial updates from the company.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 12.1% to $7.81 after gaining more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dipped 11.4% to $2.50 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) shares fell 11% to $18.45 on a report that said holder Canada Pension said to offer 12.3 million shares.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) tumbled 9.9% to $10.89. Flux Power, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 9.8% to $3.02. Liquidia Technologies recently reported that U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against United Therapeutics on Tyvaso patents.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 9.8% to $19.77 after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dropped 9.7% to $1.8599.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 9.2% to $55.87 in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 9% to $61.95. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lemonade with an Underperform rating and a price target of $56.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NYSE: SOLO) fell 8.6% to $2.9512 after rising around 17% on Wednesday. ElectraMeccanica recently named Arizona and Tennessee as two finalist states for SOLO EV U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell 8.2% to $11.81 after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 7.5% to $1.2950 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company reported U.S. patent grant for its networking modules for display systems.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 7.3% to $15.17. Infosys shares gained 4% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares fell 7% to $12.09. Alcoa reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but expected a decline in its aluminum business during the fourth quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 7% to $5.57. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 6.3% to $63.72 after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
