Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 17 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF).
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 151.91% to hit its new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares hit $532.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares broke to $27.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares set a new yearly high of $28.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.79% on the session.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares hit a yearly high of $26.12. The stock later traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $193.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.79. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $86.23. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares hit $39.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.15. The stock traded up 9.64% on the session.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to $30.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $101.61 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares broke to $34.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.25%.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.45. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.95.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.70. The stock was up 41.9% for the day.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) shares hit $3.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 151.91%.
