Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 17 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares hit $532.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.