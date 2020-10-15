Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning trading, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteables:
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL).
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 21.74% to reach a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $38.47 and moving down 1.04%.
- Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.62 on Thursday, moving down 0.73%.
- uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $34.38. Shares traded down 1.21%.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $35.12 and moving down 2.15%.
- Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) shares moved down 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.79, drifting down 0.76%.
- BEST (NYSE: BEST) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock traded down 6.1%.
- Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.17. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Q&K International Group (NASDAQ: QK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.83 and moving down 7.29%.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.30. Shares traded down 1.3%.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) shares were down 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.84.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares fell to $1.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.59%.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.68. Shares traded down 0.18%.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- 1347 PIH (NASDAQ: PIH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.24 and moving down 1.21%.
- Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock hit $0.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.36%.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.
- The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 17.14% for the day.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) stock drifted down 21.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas