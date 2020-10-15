Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $38.47 and moving down 1.04%.

