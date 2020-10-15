Market Overview

Why Cellectis Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.

Cellectis is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company engages in gene editing in an attempt to lead the body's immune system toward attacking cancer cells. Cellectis utilizes strategic corporate partnerships along with cooperation through various university clinical centers. The company's gene-editing technologies allow for the creation of healthy cells derived from healthy donors rather than the patients themselves.

Cellectis shares traded down 10.36% to $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.58 and a 52-week low of $7.32.

Latest Ratings for CLLS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Aug 2020CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2020BairdMaintainsOutperform

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

