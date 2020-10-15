Why Cellectis Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.

Cellectis is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. The company engages in gene editing in an attempt to lead the body's immune system toward attacking cancer cells. Cellectis utilizes strategic corporate partnerships along with cooperation through various university clinical centers. The company's gene-editing technologies allow for the creation of healthy cells derived from healthy donors rather than the patients themselves.

Cellectis shares traded down 10.36% to $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.58 and a 52-week low of $7.32.