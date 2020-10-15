Market Overview

Why NantKwest's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2020 10:35am   Comments
NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced it has received authorization from the FDA to begin a Phase I clinical trial of hAd5-COVID-19, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

NantKwest is a United States-based firm functioning in the healthcare sector. It is focused on providing immunotherapeutic agents, especially natural killer cells to treat cancer, infectious and inflammatory diseases. Natural Killer (NK) cells are ancient cells in the human body designed to recognize and detect cells under stress or infected.

NantKwest shares traded up 9.83% to $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.70 and a 52-week low of $1.05.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

