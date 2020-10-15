Why Vertex's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported it stopped dosing in trial and will discontinue development of VX-814.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex's pipeline also includes therapies for cancer, pain, inflammatory diseases, influenza, and other rare diseases.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares traded down 15.45% to $229.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $306.08 and a 52-week low of $173.62.