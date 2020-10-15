Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Sunrun's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2020 7:15am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) rose by 58.98% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Sunrun has.

Sunrun's Debt

According to the Sunrun’s most recent balance sheet as reported on August 10, 2020, total debt is at $2.80 billion, with $2.65 billion in long-term debt and $142.49 million in current debt. Adjusting for $269.57 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.53 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Sunrun’s $6.01 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.47. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RUN)

ROCE Insights For Sunrun
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Piper Sandler Bullish On Residential Solar Stocks, Predicts Biden Would Extend Federal Tax Credit
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com