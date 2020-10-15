50 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) rose 82% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after surging around 24% on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions recently completed sale of firstPRO recruitment business unit for $3.3 million in cash.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 38% to $0.7999 in pre-market trading after the company reported a deal with 80% of its lenders to recapitalize business.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 28.3% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced strong preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 23.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading following a 3% drop on Wednesday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 21.9% to $8.75 in pre-market trading after the company said its subsidiary, EdisonFuture Inc, has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shaanxi Tongjia Automobile Co., Ltd..
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 15.5% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. Color Star Technology recently announced plans to launch offline music festival series.
- GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE: JOB) rose 13.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 13.6% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. Aurora Mobile said it will receive RMB17.24M in special support funding from Shenzhen Municipality DRC as a part of strategic emerging industries development program.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) rose 13.3% to $10.25 in pre-market trading after the FDA authorized Phase 1 trial of ImmunityBio's novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate hAd5.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) shares rose 12.9% to $2.72 in pre-market trading.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares rose 12.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Wednesday.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 12.3% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Nemaura Medical, last month, named Justin Mclarney as CFO.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares rose 10.4% to $49.10 in pre-market trading on news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued its trial of a drug candidate in the same field as Arrowhead Pharma.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) rose 9.7% to $0.1730 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement has been extended from October 15, 2020 to November 2, 2020.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 7.8% to $0.9164 in pre-market trading. The company’s CEO recently reported purchase of 13,400 shares at an average price of $0.77 in Form 4 filing.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) rose 7% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Volt Information Sciences, last month, reported a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 6.7% to $62.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 6.1% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. ShiftPixy, last week, announced the pricing of a 4 million share public offering at $3 per share.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 5.8% to $6.36 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 5.3% to $19.34 in pre-market trading. Grifols, last week, reported that its Anti-coronavirus Hyperimmune Globulin as a potential coronavirus treatment has started a randomized controlled trial to test the safety, efficacy, and tolerability..
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE: VSH) rose 3.5% to $17.95 in pre-market trading after the company raised Q3 sales guidance.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 28.3% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. KXIN shares jumped over 260% on Wednesday in sympathy with NIO after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight. JP Morgan also issued upbeat commentary on the overall Chinese new energy vehicle market.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 29.7% to $86.50 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter due to lower revenue expected from its top client TikTok.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 15.1% to $9.75 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Wednesday. VivoPower International, last week, announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 14.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after jumping around 148% on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 14.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company reported U.S. patent grant for its networking modules for display systems.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) fell 12% to $239.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported it has stopped dosing in trial and will discontinue development of VX-814.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 11.3% to $7.88 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) fell 10.8% to $5.25 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10.4% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. Ballard Power is expected to report quarterly results on November 6.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 9.5% to $15.66 in pre-market trading. Plug Power, last month, reported a deal to source 100% renewable energy supplies from Brookfield Renewable Partners for Plug's green hydrogen production plant in North America.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 9.1% to $2.21 in pre-market trading. FuelCell Energy, last week, announced it won an $8 million funding award from the Department of Energy to design and manufacture a SureSource electrolysis platform.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 9.1% to $61.80 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lemonade with an Underperform rating and a price target of $56.
- Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) shares fell 9% to $18.88 in pre-market trading on a report that said holder Canada Pension said to offer 12.3 million shares.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) fell 8.6% to $14.97 in pre-market trading. Infosys shares gained 4% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell 8.6% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 8.2% to $104.13 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates. An insider recently sold 10,000 shares of Datadog at an average price of $103.46 per share.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 8% to $0.5251 in pre-market trading. Novan shares gained 24% on Wednesday after the company announced in vitro results showing the effect of NITRICIL against Covid-19.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 8% to $56.60 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NYSE: SOLO) fell 7.4% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after rising around 17% on Wednesday. ElectraMeccanica recently named Arizona and Tennessee as two finalist states for SOLO EV U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 7.1% to $63.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares fell 6.2% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. Alcoa reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but expected a decline in its aluminum business during the fourth quarter.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares fell 6% to $138.90 in pre-market trading.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) fell 5.6% to $3.16 in pre-market trading. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares tumbled 53% on Wednesday following a couple of clinical trial updates from the company.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 5.5% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently indicated the Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 4.7% to $108.00 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 4.5% to $222.49 in pre-market trading after KeyBanc downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 4.2% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 4% to $83.50 in pre-market trading. BioNTech reported its will present data from BNT311 and BNT131 programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 3.9% to $73.60 in pre-market trading. Moderna yesterday received confirmation from the European Medicine Agency that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is eligible for submission of an application for a European Union Marketing Authorization..
