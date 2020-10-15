54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares climbed 147.8% to close at $2.85 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares surged 46.8% to close at $36.25 on Wednesday following recent press release highlighting upcoming November 11, 12 presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares gained 32.9% to close at $3.96. Interpace Biosciences said the Audit Committee investigation found billing and compliance complaints unsubstantiated.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares climbed 31.2% to close at $10.90 after the company agreed to sell its CarePort Health business to WellSky for $1.35 billion.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) jumped 31% to close at $11.32 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 24.1% to close at $0.5710 after the company announced in vitro results showing the effect of NITRICIL against Covid-19.
- Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) jumped 23.6% to close at $18.55. Oncorus recently priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 23% to close at $26.60. JP Morgan upgraded NIO from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $40 price target. The company’s annual Nio Day, which is customarily held in December, has been pushed back and will be held Jan. 9, 2021.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) surged 22.1% to close at $ 3.65. Nano Dimension, earlier during October, priced its 7.35 million ADS registered direct offering at $2.30 per ADS.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 20.8% to close at $ 8.88.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares gained 19.9% to close at $1.75 after the company announced new prospective data demonstrating that treatment informed by DetermaRx significantly improves lung cancer survival.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) jumped 19% to close at $14.31. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) gained 18.5% to close at $2.82.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) jumped 17.6% to close at $25.81.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) shares climbed 16.7% to close at $3.21. Oblong recently announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 16.6% to close at $3.23. ElectraMeccanica recently named Arizona and Tennessee as two finalist states for SOLO EV U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares surged 14.7% to close at $20.37 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $36 per share. AnaptysBio yesterday reported positive topline data from GALLOP Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) rose 14.5% to close at $2.61.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) gained 13.1% to close at $6.30. ClearPoint Neuro, last month, named Danilo D'Alessandro as CFO.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares rose 12.3% to close at $7.04.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 12.3% to close at $22.05. XPeng recently disclosed a record month and quarter in terms of electric vehicle deliveries.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) climbed 12.1% to close at $7.77. Eton Pharma priced its 2.8 million shares at $7 per share.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) gained 11.4% to close at $2.34. LSB Industries recently won a 7-year Nitric Acid contract.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares gained 10.2% to close at $0.682 as the company reported that JP Morgan Chase Bank has reaffirmed borrowing base of $700 million. The company also reported liquidity increased by 6% versus the prior quarter.
- Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) rose 10.2% to close at $48.66. Bloomberg reported that Concophillips is in talks to acquire Concho.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) gained 10.1% to close at $9.75.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) jumped 10% to close at $29.14 after Axioma disclosed a 10.82% active stake in the company.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) gained 9.6% to close at $18.94. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 8.1% to close at $23.94 after the company announced plans to sell its non-core assets.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) gained 7.2% to close at $81.29 after Just Eat Takeaway reported positive Q3 trends. Shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV recently approved a proposed acquisition of GrubHub.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) gained 5.7% to close at $7.95 after the company announced its average Q3 production of barrels of oil per day. ScotiaBank also maintained its Sector Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $12 to $13 per share.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NYSE: TLC) shares rose 5.2% to close at $4.85 as the company disclosed that it has enrolled first subject in Phase I clinical trial of inhalable anti-COVID-19 program.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 3.1% to close at $12.25 after Richard Mashaal’s hedge fund firm, Senvest Management LLC, purchased over 3.6 million common stock representing a 5.54% stake in GameStop last week.
Losers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares tumbled 53% to close at $3.35 on Wednesday following a couple of clinical trial updates from the company. Cyclerion said its mid-stage investigational asset olinciguat did not show adequate activity to support further internal clinical development of it as a potential treatment for sickle cell disease. Separately, the company announced positive results from a Phase 1 translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator being developed for CNS disorders.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) dipped 19.2% to close at $12.12 after pricing its IPO at $15 per share.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares declined 19% to close at $36.00. TRATON Group is giving Navistar International until noon Friday to accept its $43-a-share bid for the 83% of the company it does not already own.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 18.1% to close at $3.34. Liquidia Technologies reported that U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against United Therapeutics on Tyvaso patents.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) fell 17.2% to close at $2.16. Enzo Biochem reported fourth-quarter revenues of $19.5 million, down 6.6% year-over-year, while on a GAAP basis, the net loss narrowed from 11 cents per share to 7 cents per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 16.4% to close at $2.96. The world’s biggest chain of theaters - AMC Entertainment is mulling options for respite from debt, that includes potential bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 15.5% to close at $10.10. Sorrento Therapeutics yesterday said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. to acquire global rights to its adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells for patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome-associated with COVID-19.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) dipped 14.4% to close at $1.78.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) dropped 13.6% to close at $7.95.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 13.4% to close at $0.3450 after climbing around 20% on Tuesday. Nxt-ID announced plans to adjourn the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 12.5% to close at $2.59 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) tumbled 11.8% to close at $2.55. Medigus announced plans to take a 33% interest in internet company Gix.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dropped 11.6% to close at $4.59. Dynavax Technologies shares rose 12% on Tuesday after the company announced Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine combined with its CpG 1018 Adjuvant received Taiwan Government Subsidy.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) fell 10.1% to close at $35.01. Baker Bros. Advisors recently disclosed a 31.1% stake in Prelude Therapeutics.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dipped 10% to close at $12.80. Altimmune yesterday published positive pre-clinical data on its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) dropped 9.1% to close at $15.28 after the company announced a common stock offering of 4 million shares.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 8.5% to close at $2.05 after reporting a decline in FY20 sales.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 7.2% to close at $4.38 after declining over 31% on Tuesday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 7.2% to close at $0.7605. RAVE Restaurant Group, recently, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 6.7% to close at $1.40. Blonder Tongue shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company reported U.S. patent grant for its networking modules for display systems.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 6.2% to close at $4.12. JAKKS Pacific, last month, entered into a deal to create toy line based on Haribo products.
