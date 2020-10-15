Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect initial claims declining to 825,000 in the October 10 week from 840,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia's Fed manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Philadelphia's index is expected to drop to 14.5 in October from 15.0 in September.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is projected to drop to 14.5 for October versus 17.0 in September.
- Data on import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are likely to rise 0.3% last month with export prices expected to increase 0.4%.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets