Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2020 5:19pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year.
  • Vishay Intertechnoloy (NYSE: VSH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it sees preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales above estimates.
  • CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement has been extended from October 15, 2020 to November 2, 2020.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are trading higher on news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued its trial of a drug candidate in the same field as Arrowhead Pharma.

Losers

Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading lower after the company announced it cut preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET)shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading lower on a report that said holder Canada Pension said to offer 12.3 million shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported it stopped dosing in trial and will discontinue development of VX-814.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + AA)

Alcoa: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2020
Preview: Alcoa's Earnings
3 Tech Stocks Trading At A Discount To Analyst Estimates
Cramer Weighs In On Virgin Galactic, Boeing And More
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alcoa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com