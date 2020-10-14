13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year.
- Vishay Intertechnoloy (NYSE: VSH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it sees preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales above estimates.
- CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement has been extended from October 15, 2020 to November 2, 2020.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are trading higher on news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued its trial of a drug candidate in the same field as Arrowhead Pharma.
Losers
Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading lower after the company announced it cut preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET)shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading lower on a report that said holder Canada Pension said to offer 12.3 million shares.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported it stopped dosing in trial and will discontinue development of VX-814.
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
