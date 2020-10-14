13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year.

(NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it sees FY20 EPS of roughly $4, versus the $2.77 estimate and sales growth of 7-8% year over year. Vishay Intertechnoloy (NYSE: VSH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised Q3 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE: VSH) shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Organogenesis (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it sees preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales above estimates.

(NASDAQ: ORGO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it sees preliminary Q3 and FY20 sales above estimates. CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement has been extended from October 15, 2020 to November 2, 2020.

(NYSE: CBL) shares are trading higher after the company announced that the Petition Date under the Restructuring Support Agreement has been extended from October 15, 2020 to November 2, 2020. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares are trading higher on news that Vertex Pharmaceuticals discontinued its trial of a drug candidate in the same field as Arrowhead Pharma.

Losers

Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading lower after the company announced it cut preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET)shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Fastly after the company cut its preliminary Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares are trading lower on a report that said holder Canada Pension said to offer 12.3 million shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares are trading lower after the company reported it stopped dosing in trial and will discontinue development of VX-814.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.