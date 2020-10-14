Why DraftKing's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

DraftKing Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading lower, potentially after five company directors disclosed the sale of roughly 15.4 million shares of common stock earlier on Wednesday.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities

DraftKing's stock was trading down 6% at $48.11 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $64.19 and a 52-week low of $9.85.