Why Interpace Biosciences Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2020 3:49pm   Comments
Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after an audit committee investigation found that billing and compliance complaints against the company were unsubstantiated and that there was no evidence of any illegal acts.

Interpace Biosciences Inc is a growing leader in the life sciences industry. It provides complex molecular analysis for the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer and supporting the development of targeted therapeutics.

Interpace Biosciences shares traded up 29.87% to $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11 and a 52-week low of $2.57.

