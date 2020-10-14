Why Kandi Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company unveiled its U.S. dealer plan.

Kandi Technologies Group is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products primarily in the Chinese market.

It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. Other than its business in China, the group has minimal operations and revenues coming in from overseas, too.

Kandi Technologies shares traded up 9.73% to $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.40 and a 52-week low of $2.17.