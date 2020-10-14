Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kandi Technologies Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2020 3:48pm   Comments
Share:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company unveiled its U.S. dealer plan.

Kandi Technologies Group is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle products, EV parts, and off-road vehicle products primarily in the Chinese market.

It generates revenue through EV parts and off-road vehicles. Other than its business in China, the group has minimal operations and revenues coming in from overseas, too.

Kandi Technologies shares traded up 9.73% to $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.40 and a 52-week low of $2.17.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KNDI)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Kandi Technologies Is Trading Higher Today
KNDI: New Electric Car Models, Battery Swap Model & Ride Share Focus Create Opportunities For Growth
55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com