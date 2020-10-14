Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Brinker's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2020 3:47pm   Comments
Share:

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $39 to $46 per share.

Brinker International operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining.

Brinker International shares traded up 4.43% to $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.61 and a 52-week low of $7.

Latest Ratings for EAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2020Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Aug 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EAT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 1, 2020
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMGoldman SachsMaintains41.0
FGoldman SachsMaintains8.0
TSLAGoldman SachsMaintains450.0
UPSCitigroupMaintains190.0
SNAPStifelMaintains32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com