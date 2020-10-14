Why Brinker's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $39 to $46 per share.

Brinker International operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining.

Brinker International shares traded up 4.43% to $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.61 and a 52-week low of $7.