44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares jumped 196.5% to $3.41. Medalist Diversified REIT announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares jumped 46.6% to $4.3697. Interpace Biosciences said the Audit Committee investigation found billing and compliance complaints unsubstantiated.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares climbed 32.3% to $23.50 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $36 per share. AnaptysBio yesterday reported positive topline data from GALLOP Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares gained 30.6% to $10.85 after the company agreed to sell its CarePort Health business to WellSky for $1.35 billion.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 29% to $0.59 after the company announced in vitro results showing the effect of NITRICIL against Covid-19.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) rose 25.2% to $10.82 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) gained 23.5% to $30.50.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) jumped 17.6% to $2.80.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 16.3% to $25.14. JP Morgan upgraded NIO from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $40 price target. The company’s annual Nio Day, which is customarily held in December, has been pushed back and will be held Jan. 9, 2021.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares jumped 15.8% to $1.69 after the company announced new prospective data demonstrating that treatment informed by DetermaRx significantly improves lung cancer survival.
- Oblong Inc. (NYSE: OBLG) shares gained 14.6% to $3.15. Oblong recently announced new patents for remote work to enhance current and planned multi-share collaboration offerings.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) rose 14% to $0.5958 after the company reported its subsidiary LTC ACO received positive reconciliation and settlement under the Medicare Shared Savings Program.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) gained 12.3% to $7.78. Eton Pharma priced its 2.8 million shares at $7 per share.
- Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) rose 12.3% to $49.56. Bloomberg reported that Concophillips is in talks to acquire Concho.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) gained 12% to $19.35. Morgan Stanley upgraded Theravance Biopharma from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) climbed 11.8% to $24.52.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 11.3% to $0.6898 as the company reported that JP Morgan Chase Bank has reaffirmed borrowing base of $700 million. The company also reported liquidity increased by 6% versus the prior quarter.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) climbed 10.6% to $4.59.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 10% to $9.23. Energy Focus launched UV-C disinfection product portfolio offering airborne and surface disinfection solutions for commercial and residential indoor environments.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) gained 8.2% to $8.14 after the company announced its average Q3 production of barrels of oil per day. ScotiaBank also maintained its Sector Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $12 to $13 per share.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) rose 7.2% to $28.40 after Axioma disclosed a 10.82% active stake in the company.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 6.2% to $80.53 after Just Eat Takeaway reported positive Q3 trends. Shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV recently approved a proposed acquisition of GrubHub.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 5.7% to $12.72. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 5.4% to $23.34 after the company announced plans to sell its non-core assets.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NYSE: TLC) shares rose 5.1% to $4.8441 as the company disclosed that it has enrolled first subject in Phase I clinical trial of inhalable anti-COVID-19 program.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 3.1% to $12.24 after Richard Mashaal’s hedge fund firm, Senvest Management LLC, purchased over 3.6 million common stock representing a 5.54% stake in GameStop last week.
Losers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares dipped 46.6% to $3.80 following a couple of clinical trial updates from the company. Cyclerion said its mid-stage investigational asset olinciguat did not show adequate activity to support further internal clinical development of it as a potential treatment for sickle cell disease. Separately, the company announced positive results from a Phase 1 translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator being developed for CNS disorders.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) fell 16.9% to $2.17. Enzo Biochem reported fourth-quarter revenues of $19.5 million, down 6.6% year-over-year, while on a GAAP basis, the net loss narrowed from 11 cents per share to 7 cents per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 15.5% to $2.99. The world’s biggest chain of theaters - AMC Entertainment is mulling options for respite from debt, that includes potential bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 14.1% to $10.27. Sorrento Therapeutics yesterday said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. to acquire global rights to its adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells for patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome-associated with COVID-19.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) dropped 13.8% to $14.48 after the company announced a common stock offering of 4 million shares.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 12.2% to $0.35 after climbing around 20% on Tuesday. Nxt-ID announced plans to adjourn the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 10.5% to $2.65 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) fell 10.2% to $7.03. Loop Industries shares tumbled around 33% on Tuesday after Hindenburg Researched released a negative short-seller report on the company. Loop Industries issued a response to Hindenburg Research's short report.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 10% to $4.25 after declining over 31% on Tuesday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 9.3% to $1.36. Blonder Tongue shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company reported U.S. patent grant for its networking modules for display systems.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dropped 8.8% to $4.735. Dynavax Technologies shares rose 12% on Tuesday after the company announced Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine combined with its CpG 1018 Adjuvant received Taiwan Government Subsidy.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 8.8% to $3.72. Liquidia Technologies reported that U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against United Therapeutics on Tyvaso patents.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares declined 8.6% to $15.67. Celldex Therapeutics yesterday reported initiation of Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 in chronic spontaneous urticaria.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 8.2% to $2.0560 after reporting a decline in FY20 sales.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 7.5% to $12.83 after surging over 22% on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics recently issued positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) dropped 7.5% to $4.06. JAKKS Pacific, last month, entered into a deal to create toy line based on Haribo products.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dipped 6.8% to $13.25. Altimmune yesterday published positive pre-clinical data on its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 6.5% to $0.7648. RAVE Restaurant Group, recently, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
