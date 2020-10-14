Market Overview

Hyliion Shares Up On VC Stake, Flying J Stake Disclosures
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2020 1:55pm   Comments
Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) were up sharply Wednesday after several SEC ownership filings were issued Tuesday after the market closed.

Axioma Ventures Stake: A 13D filing showed that venture cap firm Axioma Ventures owns a 10.8% stake in the company.

The venture cap firm was an early investor in Hyliion, leading a 2017 $21 million funding round. Axioma co-founder Howard Jenkins has been a director in Hyliion since 2016.

Related Link: Hyliion Struggles In First Day Of Post-SPAC Merger Trading

FJ Management Stake: A 13G filing showed that FJ Management owns a 5.4% stake in Hyliion.

At the time of its 2017 funding round, Hyliion highlighted FJ Management as a partner.

The FJ Management stake is interesting as it's being tied to Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B).

Buffett bought a 38.6% stake in Pilot Flying J in 2017. That stake will grow to 80% by the year 2023.

FJ Management owns 11.3% of Pilot Flying J and will own no stake in the company by 2023, with the Haslam family owning the remaining 20%.

Benzinga’s Take: Both of these companies were reported as shareholders at the time the SPAC deal was announced.

The filings could breathe new life into Hyliion shares, which are down 45% over the last month.

Shares of Hyliion traded up 6.6% to $28.25 at the time of publication.

Disclosure: The author is long shares of HYLN.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

