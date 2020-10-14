Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 143 companies made new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO).

(NYSE: TMO). The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR).

(NASDAQ: MDRR). Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 346.96% to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $471.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE: TMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $471.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.16. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NYSE: MCD) stock hit a yearly high price of $229.16. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares set a new 52-week high of $383.20 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ: COST) shares set a new 52-week high of $383.20 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%. Unilever (NYSE: UL) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE: UL) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.39 on Wednesday, moving up 3.03%.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.39 on Wednesday, moving up 3.03%. Unilever (NYSE: UN) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE: UN) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%.

(NYSE: CAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $164.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares hit a yearly high of $193.44. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE: SQ) shares hit a yearly high of $193.44. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session. Sea (NYSE: SE) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

(NYSE: SE) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day. Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%.

(NYSE: CNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%. Deere (NYSE: DE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $240.46. Shares traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE: DE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $240.46. Shares traded up 1.19%. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $277.63 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

(NYSE: FDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $277.63 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.50. The stock traded up 4.68% on the session.

(NYSE: INFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.50. The stock traded up 4.68% on the session. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,283.96.

(NASDAQ: MELI) shares were down 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,283.96. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares broke to $71.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE: DELL) shares broke to $71.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares set a new 52-week high of $320.45 on Wednesday, moving up 0.85%.

(NYSE: CP) shares set a new 52-week high of $320.45 on Wednesday, moving up 0.85%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $135.28. Shares traded up 1.95%.

(NASDAQ: PTON) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $135.28. Shares traded up 1.95%. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $358.50.

(NASDAQ: CTAS) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $358.50. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares hit $430.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.04%.

(NASDAQ: IDXX) shares hit $430.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.04%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $223.52. Shares traded up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $223.52. Shares traded up 0.65%. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.68 for a change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ: TROW) shares were up 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.68 for a change of up 0.67%. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.96%.

(NASDAQ: CRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.96%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares hit a yearly high of $251.00. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OKTA) shares hit a yearly high of $251.00. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.90. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

(NYSE: BBY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.90. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $675.00. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $675.00. The stock was up 1.85% for the day. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $355.35 for a change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $355.35 for a change of up 0.72%. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.25.

(NYSE: SWK) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.25. NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.73. The stock traded up 18.81% on the session.

(NYSE: NIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.73. The stock traded up 18.81% on the session. Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) shares broke to $33.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE: CTVA) shares broke to $33.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares broke to $1,039.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE: MTD) shares broke to $1,039.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $379.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.97%.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $379.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.97%. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.58. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IMMU) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.58. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $355.40. Shares traded up 1.32%.

(NYSE: EPAM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $355.40. Shares traded up 1.32%. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE: ROL) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.

(NASDAQ: TSCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $156.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.88. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.88. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock made a new 52-week high of $253.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PODD) stock made a new 52-week high of $253.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares were up 1.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $164.69 for a change of up 1.64%.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares were up 1.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $164.69 for a change of up 1.64%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $272.55. Shares later traded down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ: MDB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $272.55. Shares later traded down 0.55%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $357.87.

(NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $357.87. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $93.06 with a daily change of up 0.79%.

(NYSE: BKI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $93.06 with a daily change of up 0.79%. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $249.50 with a daily change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE: CRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $249.50 with a daily change of up 1.59%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $985.52. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

(NYSE: SAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $985.52. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.75 for a change of up 1.0%.

(NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.75 for a change of up 1.0%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.99. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.99. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.66%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.53. Shares traded up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $147.53. Shares traded up 0.55%. Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.96 with a daily change of up 0.76%.

(NYSE: TTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.96 with a daily change of up 0.76%. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $85.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $85.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $120.74. Shares later traded down 0.48%.

(NYSE: BILL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $120.74. Shares later traded down 0.48%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.47%.

(NYSE: FND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.47%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $199.39 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: MRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $199.39 with a daily change of up 1.66%. New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to $51.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ: NFE) shares broke to $51.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $258.62.

(NASDAQ: AMED) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $258.62. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE: WSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.29%.

(NASDAQ: DADA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.29%. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares hit $200.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: GLOB) shares hit $200.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high. IAA (NYSE: IAA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.26. Shares traded up 1.34%.

(NYSE: IAA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.26. Shares traded up 1.34%. GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares broke to $80.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.54%.

(NYSE: GRUB) shares broke to $80.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.54%. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.79.

(NASDAQ: LHCG) shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $231.79. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $113.41 with a daily change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ: PRAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $113.41 with a daily change of up 1.28%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares hit $44.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%.

(NYSE: DAR) shares hit $44.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares set a new yearly high of $85.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DNKN) shares set a new yearly high of $85.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $261.05.

(NASDAQ: IRTC) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $261.05. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares hit a yearly high of $106.17. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MANH) shares hit a yearly high of $106.17. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.92%.

(NASDAQ: CRSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.92%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares hit $18.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.1%.

(NYSE: VRT) shares hit $18.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.1%. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.53 on Wednesday, moving up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ: TTEK) shares set a new 52-week high of $112.53 on Wednesday, moving up 2.84%. FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.86.

(NASDAQ: FSV) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.34. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.34. The stock was up 1.87% for the day. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares broke to $44.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.

(NYSE: ARES) shares broke to $44.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit $98.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit $98.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $137.73. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NYSE: SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $137.73. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.65. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(NYSE: FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.65. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%.

(NYSE: DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.03 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new yearly high of $56.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new yearly high of $56.26 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% on the session. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $154.74 with a daily change of up 1.39%.

(NYSE: NVRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $154.74 with a daily change of up 1.39%. LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares were up 2.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17 for a change of up 2.73%.

(NYSE: LPL) shares were up 2.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17 for a change of up 2.73%. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.64 on Wednesday, moving up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.64 on Wednesday, moving up 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.42 for a change of up 1.48%.

(NYSE: WMS) shares were up 1.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.42 for a change of up 1.48%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.03 with a daily change of up 6.17%.

(NASDAQ: NEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.03 with a daily change of up 6.17%. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.61.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were up 0.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.61. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.91. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ: VRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $130.91. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ: EXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.69 for a change of up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.69 for a change of up 0.47%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 1.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.63 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE: APAM) shares were up 1.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.63 for a change of up 1.58%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.36. Shares traded up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ: APPS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $42.36. Shares traded up 3.44%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.34 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ: SFIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.34 with a daily change of up 1.22%. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.43 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.43 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.59%. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%.

(NASDAQ: EYE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%. Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) shares hit a yearly high of $61.95. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ENSG) shares hit a yearly high of $61.95. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.48 on Wednesday, moving up 2.06%.

(NASDAQ: TRUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $92.48 on Wednesday, moving up 2.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.19. Shares traded up 7.6%.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $24.19. Shares traded up 7.6%. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.26.

(NASDAQ: BNR) shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.26. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GTLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.82% for the day. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit a yearly high of $63.30. The stock traded up 4.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) shares hit a yearly high of $63.30. The stock traded up 4.74% on the session. Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.38. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.38. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares were up 4.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.10 for a change of up 4.12%.

(NASDAQ: BECN) shares were up 4.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.10 for a change of up 4.12%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares hit $136.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

(NYSE: IIPR) shares hit $136.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $35.02. Shares traded down 0.48%.

(NASDAQ: MCRB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $35.02. Shares traded down 0.48%. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.09. Shares traded up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ: UPWK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.09. Shares traded up 1.51%. Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) shares broke to $13.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.19%.

(NYSE: EGO) shares broke to $13.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.19%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.68.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.68. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.42 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%.

(NYSE: SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.42 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Wednesday, moving up 3.55%.

(NASDAQ: NIU) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.64 on Wednesday, moving up 3.55%. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%.

(NYSE: VNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares were up 1.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.12 for a change of up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ: MDGL) shares were up 1.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.12 for a change of up 1.15%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares hit a yearly high of $35.18. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KURA) shares hit a yearly high of $35.18. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.04%.

(NYSE: MAXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.04%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SNBR) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PRPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.38. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.38. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $51.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $51.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ: SITM) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.44 with a daily change of up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.44 with a daily change of up 1.18%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.90. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LOB) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.90. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares broke to $18.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%.

(NYSE: WDR) shares broke to $18.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%. QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QNST) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.98. The stock was up 5.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ: XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.98. The stock was up 5.12% for the day. Kraton (NYSE: KRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE: KRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares set a new yearly high of $23.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.

(NYSE: AIO) shares set a new yearly high of $23.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session. Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.00 for a change of up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ: TCX) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.00 for a change of up 0.46%. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.47. Shares traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.47. Shares traded up 1.27%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded down 0.83%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.38.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.38. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares were up 2.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.88 for a change of up 2.83%.

(NASDAQ: EGAN) shares were up 2.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.88 for a change of up 2.83%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.83 with a daily change of up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: TCRR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.83 with a daily change of up 1.66%. Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.84%.

(NASDAQ: PEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.84%. Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.93.

(NASDAQ: LOVE) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.93. FinTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Wednesday, moving up 9.8%.

(NASDAQ: FTAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Wednesday, moving up 9.8%. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares were down 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.14 for a change of down 0.24%.

(NYSE: HVT) shares were down 0.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.14 for a change of down 0.24%. Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $11.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $11.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.20 with a daily change of down 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: HOFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.20 with a daily change of down 0.65%. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 5.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SURF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.14. The stock traded up 5.69% on the session. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $37.54. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit a yearly high of $37.54. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session. VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.98 this morning. The stock was up 25.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VOXX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.98 this morning. The stock was up 25.58% on the session. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares were up 4.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.20 for a change of up 4.42%.

(NASDAQ: LCUT) shares were up 4.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.20 for a change of up 4.42%. Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE: LOAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%. Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.79%.

(NASDAQ: ALRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.79%. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares were up 6.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.48.

(NASDAQ: FLUX) shares were up 6.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.48. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares were up 23.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.60.

(NASDAQ: EFOI) shares were up 23.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.60. Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 346.96%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.