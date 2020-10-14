Why Biolase's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Biolase is a US-based medical device company. It develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The company also markets, sells and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intraoral scanners.

Biolase shares traded up 3.39% to 33 cents on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.07 and a 52-week low of 21 cents.