Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning trading, 6 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI).
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 5.11% to reach its 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares were down 5.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.31.
- Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.79 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.
- BEST (NYSE: BEST) stock hit $2.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) shares moved down 3.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.88, drifting down 3.55%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.71 and later moving up 0.85%.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.
