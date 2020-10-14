35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) rose 138.3% to $2.74 in pre-market trading. Medalist Diversified REIT announced a dividend for the third quarter on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.5000 per share.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 50.5% to $0.5402 in pre-market trading after dropping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) rose 45.9% to $0.7648 in pre-market trading after the company reported its subsidiary LTC ACO received positive reconciliation and settlement under the Medicare Shared Savings Program.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares rose 37.2% to $11.40 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its CarePort Health business to WellSky for $1.35 billion.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NYSE: TLC) shares rose 35.4% to $6.24 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has enrolled first subject in Phase I clinical trial of inhalable anti-COVID-19 program.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 29.7% to $15.60 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) rose 28% to $0.7899 in pre-market trading. Capital Senior Living reported CFO transition last month.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) rose 19.3% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed the USPTO issued its patent covering the use of Tesamorelin in the treatment of individuals suffering from NAFLD/NASH.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) rose 19.2% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares rose 18% to $0.7310 in pre-market trading as the company reported that JP Morgan Chase Bank has reaffirmed borrowing base of $700 million. The company also reported liquidity increased by 6% versus the prior quarter.
- Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) rose 9.2% to $48.22 in pre-market trading. Bloomberg reported that Concophillips is in talks to acquire Concho.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 8.3% to $23.40 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded NIO from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $40 price target. The company’s annual Nio Day, which is customarily held in December, has been pushed back and will be held Jan. 9, 2021.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 7.7% to $12.80 in pre-market trading after Richard Mashaal’s hedge fund firm, Senvest Management LLC, purchased over 3.6 million common stock representing a 5.54% stake in GameStop last week.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 7.4% to $14.89 in pre-market trading after surging over 22% on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics recently issued positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 6.1% to $1.39 in pre-market trading. Heat Biologics, last week, announced that it issued an additional patent on its Gp96 Combination platform for its therapy with T-Cell Co-Stimulator.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares rose 6.1% to $2.44 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Tuesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 5.4% to $23.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to sell its non-core assets.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 4.3% to $79.01 in pre-market trading. Shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV recently approved a proposed acquisition of GrubHub.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 4.1% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after climbing over 24% on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics, last month, announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of ON 123300 in China by partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) rose 3.4% to $27.39 in pre-market trading after Axioma disclosed a 10.82% active stake in the company.
Losers
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) fell 11.9% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 11.7% to $10.55 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics yesterday said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. to acquire global rights to its adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells for patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome-associated with COVID-19.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) fell 11.1% to $0.6514 in pre-market trading. Ring Energy, last week, said the buyer of its Delaware Basin acreage asked for an extension to the end of October and wired an additional $1 million.
- Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) fell 9.7% to $9.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported an $85 million common stock offering.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 8.8% to $11.05 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 7.18 million share common stock offering at $9.75 per share.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 8.7% to $1.37 in pre-market trading. Blonder Tongue shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company reported U.S. patent grant for its networking modules for display systems.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 7.8% to $15.58 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares fell 7.6% to $0.9520 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported that Johnson & Johnson was accused in a lawsuit of deceiving investors regarding performance-based earnings from Auris Health. Traders seem to be mistaking Auris Medical for Auris Health, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Auris Medical announced initiation of part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 study with AM-125 in vertigo.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 7.1% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after climbing around 20% on Tuesday. Nxt-ID announced plans to adjourn the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 6.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. AIkido Pharma, last month, received Nasdaq deficiency note related to compliance with $1 per share minimum bid price requirement.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 6.1% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a decline in FY20 sales.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 6.1% to $7.20 in pre-market trading. Vaxart shares jumped around 9% on Tuesday after the company announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate..
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 6% to $0.7708 in pre-market trading. RAVE Restaurant Group, recently, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 6% to $4.44 in pre-market trading after declining over 31% on Tuesday.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) shares fell 5% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
