A Look Into Alphatec's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 6:41am   Comments
Shares of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) moved higher by 83.99% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Alphatec Holdings has.

Alphatec Holdings's Debt

Based on Alphatec Holdings’s balance sheet as of August 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $66.07 million and current debt is at $399.00 thousand, amounting to $66.47 million in total debt. Adjusted for $31.16 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $35.31 million.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Alphatec Holdings’s $161.13 million in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.41. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

