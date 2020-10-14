60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares jumped 52.9% to close at $2.89 on Tuesday after the company announced it was informed by Smart Repair Pro that all of Amazon's required regulatory processes were completed, which allows for the opening of its store in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 29.9% to close at $0.8899 after TowerBrook disclosed a 70.4% active stake in the company.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 27.5% to close at $2.69.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares rose 24.7% to close at $18.91. Larimar Therapeutics reported the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 22.7% to close at $13.87 following a 4% decline on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics recently issued positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares gained 22% to close at $1.03. Bloomberg reported that Johnson & Johnson was accused in a lawsuit of deceiving investors regarding performance-based earnings from Auris Health. Traders mistake Auris Medical for Auris Health which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Auris Medical is not related to Auris Health.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) gained 21% to close at $27.15. iHuman, last week, priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) surged 20.3% to close at $3.85 after reporting September digital sales.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 19.9% to close at $40.79. BiondVax Pharma recently reported $100 million at-the-market offering.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares surged 19.6% to close at $0.3984.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares surged 18.4% to close at $2.96.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) surged 18.2% to close at $23.81.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) gained 17% to close at $2.89.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 16.7% to close at $0.63 after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) gained 16.3% to close at $4.65.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 15.7% to close at $6.41.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) shares jumped 14.8% to close at $4.19 as the company reported that its Virtual Sports will be the first Virtuals product authorized in Turkey.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) gained 14.7% to close at $8.52. Sol-Gel Technologies, last month, announced that its New Drug Application NDA for Epsolay has been accepted for filing by the FDA.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 13.9% to close at $13.06. Flexion Therapeutics said it expects preliminary Q3 ZILRETTA net sales of $23.6 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares climbed 13.4% to close at $7.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently secured $17 million construction project with the California Dept. of Transportation.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares rose 13.2% to close at $17.69 after the company issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 12.9% to close at $14.22. Altimmune yesterday published positive pre-clinical data on its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 12.4% to close at $3.81. ReneSola shares dropped 18% on Monday after reporting a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 11.9% to close at $5.19 after the company announced Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine combined with its CpG 1018 Adjuvant received Taiwan Government Subsidy. The subsidy will be released at agreed-upon milestones in the total amount of up to $16.4 million..
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) surged 11.1% to close at $10.22. Ebang International, last month, established subsidiary in Canada in preparation of establishing digital asset financial service platform.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares gained 9.5% to close at $16.80. Lazydays Holdings, yesterday, said it expects preliminary Q3 sales of $216 million.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 8.2% to close at $5.14. BlackBerry recently announced a new unified partner program.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 6.6% to close at $9.00 after the company announced $7.641 million in contracts from a 10.5MW portfolio of solar projects in Vermont.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 6.5% to close at $41.69 after the company issued strong Q3 guidance. The company also raised its FY20 sales guidance.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 6.4% to close at $117.28. Novavax announced plans to seek regulatory approval from the FDA for Nanoflu under accelerated approval pathway previously granted to company.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) gained 3.9% to close at $638.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares rose 3.2% to close at $128.96 after the company disclosed a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses that points to a renewed focus on the direct to consumer streaming model. The company’s CEO Chapek said theme parks are operating at a 25% capacity.
Losers
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares dipped 32.6% to close at $7.83 on Tuesday after Hindenburg Researched released a negative short-seller report on the company.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 31.3% to close at $4.72 after jumping more than 112% on Monday.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares dropped 29.5% to close at $4.08. Liquidia Technologies, last week, named Dr. Gerald M. O’Brien as Vice President, Pulmonary Clinical Development.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares dropped 25.8% to close at $10.09 after the company announced the results from its Phase 2 LEDA trial of oral GB001 in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares dropped 25.2% to close at $0.83. Medley Management shares surged around 85% on Monday as the company announced the sale of the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV portfolio to fund managed by Golub Capital LLC.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) declined 23.3% to close at $0.79 after surging around 42% on Monday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares declined 20.3% to close at $2.08 after surging more than 57% on Monday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares dipped 20% to close at $6.00. Westwater Resources recently reported the receipt of 30 metric tonnes of graphite concentrate for pilot plant production.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 18.2% to close at $0.4820 after jumping over 35% on Monday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) declined 17.5% to close at $2.60. Lizhi shares gained 20% on Monday after the company was selected to participate in a government-backed program designed to spur innovation.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 15.2% to close at $3.41.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares declined 14.6% to close at $3.87. Avenue Therapeutics shares tumbled 59% on Monday after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) shares fell 13.6% to close at $96.26.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 13.4% to close at $0.3552 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) fell 13.4% to close at $3.03.
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) dipped 13.2% to close at $60.61 after the company announced a $500 million common stock offering.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 13.2% to close at $3.54 after the company said same-theater attendance has dropped 85% year over year and said it expects existing cash resources to be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) fell 13% to close at $6.14.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares declined 12.7% to close at $46.68. Dillard's shares surged 27% on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway investment manager Ted Weschler showed a 5.89% stake in the company.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) dropped 12.6% to close at $1.74 on Tuesday after climbing over 22% on Monday.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) fell 11.8% to close at $38.94. Baker Bros. Advisors recently disclosed a 31.1% stake in Prelude Therapeutics.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares declined 11.7% to close at $2.86. Shineco released FY20 results last month.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 10.1% to close at $0.89. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, last week, reported that its joint venture company, Fujian Youth Hand In Hand Educational Technology, reached a 3-year deal with Guangzhou Tongsheng Education Technology in Guangzhou.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares declined 9.5% to close at $0.7491 on Tuesday after dropping 8% on Monday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) dipped 8% to close at $1.95 after declining over 10% on Monday.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) shares declined 7.7% to close at $7.93. Cinemark’s competing movie theater operator, Regal Entertainment, recently closed all of its US locations due to a lack of big-ticket movies.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 7.7% to close at $0.5950. Performance Shipping shares jumped 10% on Monday after Mango Shipping showed a 46.7% ownership stake in the company.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 6.4% to close at $28.40 as the company reported an offering of approximately EUR 325 million convertible bonds.
