Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a 0.3% rise in the prior period, producer prices are expected to increase 0.2% for September.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 8:35 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
