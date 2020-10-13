Netflix Kills Free Subscription Trials In US

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) said Monday it would no longer offer free trials in the United States.

What Happened: The subscription video on demand company says on its website that “free trials are not available” and urges viewers to subscribe to a “no commitments” plan.

The video streamer started phasing out the free trials this month and is introducing other ways including posting educational content on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube to promote its offerings, The Verge reported.

Some content, like its film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” has reportedly been made available as samples accessible without a subscription.

Why It Matters: The cancelation of the free trial comes at a time when other SVOD services are using trials as a way to attract viewers, The Verge noted.

SVOD platform Quibi and Walt Disney Company’s (NASDAQ: DIS) Disney+ both offered free trials but with varying success in terms of gaining viewership this summer.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) meanwhile has extended the free trial of its Apple TV+ subscription service until February as it gears up to compete with rivals such as Netflix and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 2.65% higher at $554.09 on Monday.