10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to sell its non-core assets.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to sell its CarePort Health business to WellSky for $1.35 billion.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher after Senvest Management reported a new 5.54% passive stake in the company.
- Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported its subsidiary LTC ACO received positive reconciliation and settlement under the Medicare Shared Savings Program.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q2 EPS of $0.30, up from $(0.24) year over year, and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
Losers
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares are trading lower after the company reported an $85 million common stock offering.
- IBio (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported FY20 sales of roughly $1.6 million compared to $2 million in FY19.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of roughly 17.3 million shares of Class A ordinary shares by selling shareholders.
