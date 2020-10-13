Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly Halts Antibody COVID-19 Trial
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2020 5:40pm   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly Halts Antibody COVID-19 Trial

In the race to get COVID-19 treatment options to market, Eli Lilly is the latest to suffer a setback.

What Happened: The New York Times reports Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) paused its Phase 3 clinical trial for the ACTIV-3 antibody treatment.

The pause comes as there is a “potential safety concern.” Pauses allow an independent board to review the data and determine if the safety concern came from the treatment or from chance.

Eli Lilly is testing the benefits of its antibody therapy on hundreds of hospitalized patients who have COVID-19. The patients also receive remdesivir, an anti-viral from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

The trial from Eli Lilly is government-sponsored and had been enrolling additional patients prior to the pause.

“Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly. Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent D.S.M.B. to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in the study,” Eli Lilly spokeswoman Molly McCully told CNBC.

Related Link: Cramer Doesn’t Like Buying Regeneron’s Stock Just Because Of Trump Treatment

Why It’s Important: Pauses aren’t uncommon in large trials. This pause follows one from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) for its COVID-19 vaccine trial a day earlier. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) saw a COVID-19 vaccine trial halted last month.

The treatment from Eli Lilly is similar to one from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), which was given to President Donald Trump.

Both Eli Lilly and Regeneron have applied for emergency clearance for their products by the FDA. Eli Lilly applied for the authorization to use its antibody treatment in mild cases of non-hospitalized patients. Remdesivir has already received emergency authorization from the FDA.

Antibody treatments have shows they can block the coronavirus from infecting cells.

Price Action: Shares of Eli Lilly closed down 2.8% to $150.08 on Tuesday. Shares of Regeneron closed up 1% to $607.98 on Tuesday after hitting $616 on the Eli Lilly news.

Johnson & Johnson shares were down 2% to $148.36.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

Takeda-Led Group Begins Manufacturing COVID-19 Plasma Treatment, Says Confident Of Efficacy
Apple Event, Amazon Prime Day, JP Morgan Earnings Ahead This Week, But Stimulus Hopes Still Key
Trump's Endorsement A Double-Edged Sword For Regeneron
Regeneron CEO Says More Testing Needed For Antibody Cocktail After Trump Touted It As COVID-19 'Cure'
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Earnings Kickstarts Pharma Earnings, More IPOs In The Pipeline
Tony Zhang's Eli Lilly Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Activ-3 Coronavirus Covid-19News Health Care Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com