Elon Musk, SpaceX Will Be Focus Of HBO Miniseries

A miniseries from HBO will explore the creation of SpaceX, the satellite and space transportation company from Elon Musk.

What Happened: Variety reports that HBO, a unit of AT&T (NYSE: T) will be the home of a six-episode miniseries about SpaceX.

The series will be based on the book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance.

Musk, the co-founder of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), created SpaceX after a life-long dream of seeing humankind as a multi-planetary species.

Doug Jung will executive produce and write the series. Channing Tatum will serve as an executive producer with his Free Association production company attached to the product.

Why It’s Important: The miniseries will mark one of the first times Musk is portrayed in a biographical feature. His name is not attached to the project. Vance held several interviews with Musk throughout his career for the writing of the biography, according to The New York Times.

The series is expected to show how Musk handpicked a team of engineers to work on SpaceX on a remote island before launching the first manned Falcon9 in 2020.

The series could be a good exclusive for HBO Max in its push to gain a piece of the streaming market that is dominated by Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Netflix has launched several space-themed shows on its streaming service, showing there could be demand for this type of content. Among the space shows are “Space Force,” “The Right Stuff,” “Away” and “Lost in Space.”

A successful miniseries on SpaceX could lead to the creation of one about the creation of Tesla.