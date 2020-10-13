Verizon CEO Discusses iPhone 5G Launch With Apple

Verizon Communication Inc. (NYSE: VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg was on CNBC's "Power Lunch" to discuss the company's 5G partnership with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). The news was confirmed at Apple's event earlier in the day.

Verizon will be rolling out its 5G ultra-wideband network in Apple’s new iPhones. Vestberg says the 5G ultra-wideband is now available in 55 cities, 43 stadiums and seven airports.

5G users will be able to watch seven different camera angles while in the stadium on their phone and be able to live stream anywhere at any time.

Verizon will have two types of 5G bands: 1) the high band 5G that will give users the full luxury of the 5G network and 2) the low band 5G gives a solid experience but not nearly as great as the higher band.

Vestberg says the company plans to launch its 5G ultra-wideband in 60+ cities by the end of the year.