Why Peck's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peck Company (NASDAQ: PECK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced $7.641 million in contracts from a 10.5MW portfolio of solar projects in Vermont.

Peck Company is a solar engineering, procurement, and construction(EPC) company. It is also engaged in providing commercial electrical service with training and experience in all aspects of electrical wiring for commercial and industrial properties and provides telecommunication services, Consulting, Project Management, and Design Services. The company generates the majority of the revenue in the form of solar array installation.

Peck Company shares traded up 7.23% to $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.42 and a 52-week low of $1.49