Why Vaxart's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2020 2:24pm   Comments
Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the first subject has been dosed in its Phase 1 study of VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate. B. Riley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Vaxart is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally.

Vaxart shares traded up 7.66% to $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.49 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.

