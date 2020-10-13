Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 105 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).

(NYSE: UNH). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX).

(NASDAQ: FLUX). Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) traded up 26.76% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Tuesday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $333.69.

(NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $406.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.8%.

(NYSE: UPS) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.13 for a change of up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: TMUS) shares were up 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.31.

(NYSE: LOW) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $175.78.

(NYSE: NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $521.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session.

(NYSE: BLK) shares were up 4.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $646.22.

(NYSE: TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $166.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE: INFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.77 on Tuesday, moving up 1.15%.

(NYSE: PGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.72. The stock later traded down 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE: DG) stock hit a yearly high price of $223.56. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

(NYSE: DELL) shares were up 1.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.48.

(NYSE: TWLO) shares set a new yearly high of $340.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session.

(NYSE: VEEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $311.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.67%.

(NYSE: CP) stock made a new 52-week high of $317.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $213.76 with a daily change of up 3.77%.

(NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ: DDOG) shares hit a yearly high of $117.64. The stock traded up 4.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.97%.

(NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit $144.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $194.38.

(NASDAQ: OKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $644.65 with a daily change of up 2.64%.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) stock made a new 52-week high of $231.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.09% for the day.

(NYSE: WST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $302.63. Shares later traded down 0.23%.

(NYSE: PAYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $374.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.

(NYSE: ROL) shares hit $58.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to $154.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.46%.

(NYSE: NET) shares set a new yearly high of $59.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.

(NYSE: NVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4,475.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $162.38. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MDB) shares were up 2.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $271.60.

(NYSE: TYL) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $397.90.

(NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit $151.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.58%.

(NYSE: BKI) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.93.

(NYSE: FSLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $134.10 with a daily change of up 3.66%.

(NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 2.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.25.

(NYSE: ZEN) shares hit a yearly high of $114.88. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE: MOH) shares hit $209.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.

(NYSE: AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ: ERIE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $228.31. Shares traded up 0.16%.

(NYSE: SAM) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $967.30.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.13. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

(NYSE: LII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $291.62. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IPGP) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $185.81 for a change of up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.17 for a change of up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $83.67 this morning. The stock was up 5.28% on the session.

(NYSE: BILL) shares broke to $118.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.19%.

(NYSE: FND) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.57. Shares traded up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ: MRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $192.99 with a daily change of up 4.04%.

(NYSE: WSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.58. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $253.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ: TNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.74. The stock traded up 5.46% on the session.

(NYSE: SWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%.

(NASDAQ: MANH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ: XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $122.92 with a daily change of up 2.58%.

(NASDAQ: FSV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $138.31 with a daily change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE: ARES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.79.

(NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.69. The stock traded up 6.58% on the session.

(NYSE: SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $136.72. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.03 on Tuesday, moving up 4.8%.

(NYSE: JHG) shares hit $28.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.93%.

(NYSE: PFSI) shares were down 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.19.

(NASDAQ: FRPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BAND) shares broke to $198.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.51%.

(NYSE: TFII) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.78. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TENB) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new yearly high of $16.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TWST) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.52 on Tuesday, moving up 2.65%.

(NASDAQ: VRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.

(NYSE: APAM) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.61 for a change of up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $39.79. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.

(NYSE: GDOT) shares were up 1.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.91 for a change of up 1.68%.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.68 on Tuesday, moving up 0.52%.

(NYSE: DQ) shares hit a yearly high of $226.14. The stock traded up 13.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KRNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.29 with a daily change of up 3.52%.

(NYSE: JKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.47 with a daily change of up 9.06%.

(NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to $28.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.54%.

(NASDAQ: BBBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.17 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.95%.

(NYSE: IIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.15. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

(NYSE: BSTZ) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.63.

(NYSE: SSTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.

(NYSE: VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

(

(NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.67 for a change of up 1.14%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ: SLP) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45 for a change of up 0.26%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.97.

(NASDAQ: STOK) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.97. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 for a change of up 1.18%.

(NYSE: BSIG) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 for a change of up 1.18%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE: BST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%. China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE: CYD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.21%. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%. Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.97.

(NASDAQ: WTRE) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.97. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.58 with a daily change of up 4.51%.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.58 with a daily change of up 4.51%. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares hit $19.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.78%.

(NASDAQ: EGAN) shares hit $19.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.78%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.

(NASDAQ: TCRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares were up 4.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.34 for a change of up 4.44%.

(NASDAQ: LQDT) shares were up 4.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.34 for a change of up 4.44%. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.89 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: HOFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.89 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.25%. IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.18 with a daily change of up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ: IBEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.18 with a daily change of up 1.29%. Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Tuesday, moving up 26.76%.

(NASDAQ: LRMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Tuesday, moving up 26.76%. Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares were up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 2.01%.

(NASDAQ: GNSS) shares were up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 2.01%. Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 8.54%.

(NASDAQ: IEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 8.54%. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 8.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LAZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 8.34% for the day. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.08 with a daily change of up 4.65%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.