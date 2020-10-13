Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 1:03pm
On Tuesday, 105 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX).
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) traded up 26.76% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Tuesday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $333.69.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $406.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.8%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.13 for a change of up 0.11%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares were up 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.31.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $175.78.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $521.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% on the session.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares were up 4.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $646.22.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $166.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.77 on Tuesday, moving up 1.15%.
  • Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.72. The stock later traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock hit a yearly high price of $223.56. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares were up 1.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.48.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares set a new yearly high of $340.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $311.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock made a new 52-week high of $317.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $213.76 with a daily change of up 3.77%.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares hit a yearly high of $117.64. The stock traded up 4.01% on the session.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.97%.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit $144.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $194.38.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $644.65 with a daily change of up 2.64%.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock made a new 52-week high of $231.30 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.09% for the day.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $302.63. Shares later traded down 0.23%.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) stock set a new 52-week high of $374.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares hit $58.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to $154.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.46%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares set a new yearly high of $59.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4,475.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $162.38. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares were up 2.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $271.60.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $397.90.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares hit $151.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.58%.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.93.
  • Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $134.10 with a daily change of up 3.66%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares were up 2.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.25.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares hit a yearly high of $114.88. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares hit $209.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.
  • Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.69%.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $228.31. Shares traded up 0.16%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $967.30.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.13. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $291.62. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $185.81 for a change of up 1.81%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 2.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.17 for a change of up 2.12%.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $83.67 this morning. The stock was up 5.28% on the session.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares broke to $118.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.19%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.57. Shares traded up 1.79%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $192.99 with a daily change of up 4.04%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.58. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $253.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.74. The stock traded up 5.46% on the session.
  • SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $122.92 with a daily change of up 2.58%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $138.31 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.79.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.69. The stock traded up 6.58% on the session.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $136.72. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.03 on Tuesday, moving up 4.8%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) shares hit $28.54 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.93%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were down 0.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.19.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.84 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares broke to $198.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.51%.
  • TFI International (NYSE: TFII) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.78. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ: TENB) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new yearly high of $16.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.93% on the session.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares set a new 52-week high of $93.52 on Tuesday, moving up 2.65%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.19%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.61 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $39.79. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
  • Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) shares were up 1.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.91 for a change of up 1.68%.
  • Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.68 on Tuesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares hit a yearly high of $226.14. The stock traded up 13.86% on the session.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.29 with a daily change of up 3.52%.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.47 with a daily change of up 9.06%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to $28.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.54%.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.17 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.95%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.15. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.63.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.
  • Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were up 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.67 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.45 for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.97.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares were up 1.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.
  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.61 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.97.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.58 with a daily change of up 4.51%.
  • eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares hit $19.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.78%.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares were up 4.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.34 for a change of up 4.44%.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.89 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.25%.
  • IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.18 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.23 on Tuesday, moving up 26.76%.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares were up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 for a change of up 2.01%.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.68 with a daily change of up 8.54%.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 8.34% for the day.
  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.08 with a daily change of up 4.65%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

