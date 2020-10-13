46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares climbed 57.2% to $2.97 after the company announced it was informed by Smart Repair Pro that all of Amazon's required regulatory processes were completed, which allows for the opening of its store in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 31.4% to $0.8998 after TowerBrook disclosed a 70.4% active stake in the company.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) shares climbed 29.8% to $1.0950. Bloomberg reported that Johnson & Johnson was accused in a lawsuit of deceiving investors regarding performance-based earnings from Auris Health. Traders mistake Auris Medical for Auris Health which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Auris Medical is not related to Auris Health.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares rose 27.1% to $16.01. Altimmune yesterday published positive pre-clinical data on its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 26.3% to $0.4205.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) shares climbed 21.1% to $3.03.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) gained 18.4% to $23.86
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 15.8% to $13.09 following a 4% decline on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics recently issued positive news related to the company's COVID-19 treatment.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 14% to $3.8650. ReneSola shares dropped 18% on Monday after reporting a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares rose 13.2% to $17.69 after the company issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) surged 12.4% to $10.34. Ebang International, last month, established subsidiary in Canada in preparation of establishing digital asset financial service platform.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares gained 12.1% to $7.68. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives recently secured $17 million construction project with the California Dept. of Transportation.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 12% to $2.3796.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 12.2% to $0.6060 after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares rose 9.8% to $16.84. Lazydays Holdings, yesterday, said it expects preliminary Q3 sales of $216 million.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) surged 9.3% to $42.81 after the company issued strong Q3 guidance. The company also raised its FY20 sales guidance.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 9.2% to $9.21 after the company announced $7.641 million in contracts from a 10.5MW portfolio of solar projects in Vermont.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 8.4% to $5.15. BlackBerry recently announced a new unified partner program.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 8% to $119.01. Novavax announced plans to seek regulatory approval from the FDA for Nanoflu under accelerated approval pathway previously granted to company.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 5.8% to $4.91 after the company announced Medigen's COVID-19 vaccine combined with its CpG 1018 Adjuvant received Taiwan Government Subsidy. The subsidy will be released at agreed-upon milestones in the total amount of up to $16.4 million..
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) rose 5.3% to $14.39 after the company received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for NASH drug candidate Lanifibranor.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) gained 3.3% to $634.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares rose 3.3% to $129.01 after the company disclosed a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses that points to a renewed focus on the direct to consumer streaming model. The company’s CEO Chapek said theme parks are operating at a 25% capacity.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares tumbled 36.8% to $7.34 after Hindenburg Researched released a negative short-seller report on the company.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares declined 33.8% to $9.00 after the company announced the results from its Phase 2 LEDA trial of oral GB001 in asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 25.7% to $5.10 after jumping more than 112% on Monday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 24.5% to $1.97 after surging more than 57% on Monday.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 20.6% to $0.8810. Medley Management shares surged around 85% on Monday as the company announced the sale of the MCC Senior Loan Strategy JV portfolio to fund managed by Golub Capital LLC.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 18.1% to $0.8432 after surging around 42% on Monday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares dropped 15.5% to $3.829. Avenue Therapeutics shares tumbled 59% on Monday after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 13.6% to $1.72 after climbing over 22% on Monday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dropped 13% to $2.7398. Lizhi shares gained 20% on Monday after the company was selected to participate in a government-backed program designed to spur innovation.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares declined 12.4% to $6.58. Westwater Resources recently reported the receipt of 30 metric tonnes of graphite concentrate for pilot plant production.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) dipped 12% to $98.07.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 11.2% to $0.5230 after jumping over 35% on Monday.
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) dropped 10.4% to $62.56 after the company announced a $500 million common stock offering.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 9.8% to $0.8928. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, last week, reported that its joint venture company, Fujian Youth Hand In Hand Educational Technology, reached a 3-year deal with Guangzhou Tongsheng Education Technology in Guangzhou.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 8.7% to $1.16 after rising around 8% on Monday. Borqs recently filed annual report for year ended December 31, 2019 and regained compliance with Nasdaq continuous listing rules.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) shares declined 8.6% to $7.86. Cinemark’s competing movie theater operator, Regal Entertainment, recently closed all of its US locations due to a lack of big-ticket movies.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 7.3% to $1.9650 after declining over 10% on Monday.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 7% to $0.3818 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares fell 6.7% to $0.6010. Performance Shipping shares jumped 10% on Monday after Mango Shipping showed a 46.7% ownership stake in the company.
- Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVMI) dropped 6.5% to $53.17 after the company reported proposed private offering of $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2025. The company also raised its Q3 guidance.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares fell 6.1% to $0.7771 after dropping 8% on Monday.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 5.3% to $28.73 as the company reported an offering of approximately EUR 325 million convertible bonds.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares fell 5.1% to $0.8301 after climbing around 16% on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics recently highlighted progress on ONS-5010 program.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas