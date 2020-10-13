Apple 'Hi Speed' iPhone Event: Live Blog

The Apple event titled “Hi, Speed” kicks off Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to unveil four models of the iPhone 12 with price points ranging from $699 to $1,099. The presentation is expected to highlight the 5G technology from the phones and new enhancements to the rear camera technology.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives calls this the most important product cycle for Apple since the iPhone 6 was released in 2014.

The Apple Event can be watched here. For all the latest information from today’s event, follow along here with our live blog:

1:04 p.m.:"Today we're bringing 5G to iPhone," says Apple CEO Tim Cook

1:13 p.m.:Tim Cook discusses history of iPhone

1:12 p.m.:Apple HomePod Mini will cost $99, will be available for order November 6 and start shipping November 16

1:10 p.m.:Apple announces Intercom to connect smart speaker with other Apple devices

1:09 p.m.:Video demos HomePod Mini creating a smart home

1:07 p.m.:Later this year, HomePod Mini can sync with iPhone with haptic effects

1:06 p.m.:Apple says results are unheard of for a smart speaker this size

1:06 p.m.:Apple HomePod Mini has Apple A5 Chip

1:04 p.m.:The new Apple HomePod Mini focuses on sound, intelligent assistant and home security

1:04 p.m.: Video shows new Apple HomePod Mini, smart speaker

1:03 p.m.:Tim Cook shows off the new Apple Watch, Ipad, and IPad Air that were shown at the last Apple Event

1:03 p.m.:Tim Cook welcomes viewers back to Apple Park

1:00 p.m.:Apple shares trade at $122.54, down 1.5% at 1pm

Related Links:

Apple Short Interest Jumps By $1.3B Ahead Of iPhone Event

Option Trader Makes $1.4M Bet On Apple Ahead Of iPhone Event