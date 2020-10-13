Photos Of Apple HomePod Mini, iPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Apple Event
New photos have leaked of two new devices expected to be in big focus at Tuesday's event.
New iPhone 12: Photos show the new Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12 pro Max. The phone is shown in colors of blue, gold, graphite and silver.
The phone is expected to be a focal point of the event. Four different versions of the iPhone 12 are expected to be shown.
Four models with expected 5G technology are expected to be priced in a range of $699 to $1,099.
See Also: Option Trader Makes $1.4M Bet On Apple Ahead Of iPhone Event
New Apple HomePod: Photos show off the spherical HomePod mini smart speaker.
This would follow up Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), which highlighted a new smart speaker at its last event.
TechCrunch expects the smart speaker to cost $99. This could put continued pressure on Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO), which saw its products pulled from Apple stores recently.
What’s Next: The Apple Event takes place at 1 p.m. ET. Benzinga will be live blogging the event, highlighting what was announced, why it’s important and how stocks are reacting.
Apple shares are down 1% to $123.64 at the time of writing. Sonos shares are up 2% to $14.40.
