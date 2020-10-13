Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Photos Of Apple HomePod Mini, iPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Apple Event
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Photos Of Apple HomePod Mini, iPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Apple Event

New photos have leaked of two new devices expected to be in big focus at Tuesday's event.

New iPhone 12: Photos show the new Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12 pro Max. The phone is shown in colors of blue, gold, graphite and silver.

The phone is expected to be a focal point of the event. Four different versions of the iPhone 12 are expected to be shown.

Four models with expected 5G technology are expected to be priced in a range of $699 to $1,099.

See Also: Option Trader Makes $1.4M Bet On Apple Ahead Of iPhone Event

New Apple HomePod: Photos show off the spherical HomePod mini smart speaker.

This would follow up Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), which highlighted a new smart speaker at its last event.

TechCrunch expects the smart speaker to cost $99. This could put continued pressure on Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO), which saw its products pulled from Apple stores recently.

screenshot_2020-10-13_at_11.59.54_am.png

What’s Next: The Apple Event takes place at 1 p.m. ET. Benzinga will be live blogging the event, highlighting what was announced, why it’s important and how stocks are reacting.

Apple shares are down 1% to $123.64 at the time of writing. Sonos shares are up 2% to $14.40.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Short Interest Jumps By $1.3B Ahead Of iPhone Event
Bank Results Solid On Day 1 Of Earnings Season, And Focus Now Turns To Amazon Prime Day, Apple Event
Google Cloud, Total Launch Tool To Increase Solar Panel Use In Houses
Apple Supplier Foxconn Fails To Secure Wisconsin Tax Credits As It Misses US Jobs Target Second Year In A Row
Jim Cramer Talks Monday's Rally, Apple's Move And More
Option Trader Makes $1.4M Bet On Apple Ahead Of iPhone Event
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Event Apple HomePod Mini iPhone 12News Rumors Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com