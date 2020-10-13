Why Medigus Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it was informed by Smart Repair Pro that all of Amazon's required regulatory processes were completed, which allows for the opening of its store in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Medigus is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures. The key product of the company is the MUSE (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) system is a single-use device for the incisionless treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

Medigus shares traded up 57.78% to $2.98 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.15 and a 52-week low of 83 cents.