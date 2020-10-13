Market Overview

Why Medigus Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2020 10:33am   Comments
Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it was informed by Smart Repair Pro that all of Amazon's required regulatory processes were completed, which allows for the opening of its store in the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Medigus is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures. The key product of the company is the MUSE (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) system is a single-use device for the incisionless treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

Medigus shares traded up 57.78% to $2.98 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.15 and a 52-week low of 83 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

