Why Auris Medical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Auris Medical (NASDAQ: EARS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday as traders seem to be mistaking the company for Auris Health, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Auris Medical is not related to Auris Health.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. It has two projects in advanced clinical development Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Auris Medical shares traded up 27.90% to $1.08 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.28 and a 52-week low of 65 cents.