Why Auris Medical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Auris Medical (NASDAQ: EARS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday as traders seem to be mistaking the company for Auris Health, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Auris Medical is not related to Auris Health.

See Also: Johnson & Johnson Sued Over Failing To Deliver Promised Post-Merger Returns To Auris Investors

Auris Medical Holding Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. It has two projects in advanced clinical development Keyzilen for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Auris Medical shares traded up 27.90% to $1.08 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.28 and a 52-week low of 65 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

