Why J.Jill's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after TowerBrook disclosed a 70.4% active stake in the company.

J.Jill operates a network of apparel stores in the United States. The company's business strategy is centred on the idea of offering products that appeal to the middle-aged affluent class of women.

Its brand portfolio comprises of J.Jill, The J.Jill Wearever Collection and Pure Jill under which it sells jackets, sweaters, knit tops, tees and an array of other women's clothing and accessories that portrays an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

J.Jill shares traded up 28.49% to 88 cents on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.12 and a 52-week low of 31 cents.