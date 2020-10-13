Market Overview

Unreal Engine Powers 'Fortnite,' Could Soon Power Electric Vehicle Interface
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2020 12:14pm   Comments
Unreal Engine Powers 'Fortnite,' Could Soon Power Electric Vehicle Interface

Unreal Engine, an architecture that's used to develop and design video games, is now being used to develop electric vehicles.

What Happened: General Motors Company (NYSE: GMannounced it will use the newly created Human Machine Interface program from Epic Games, a Tencent Holdings (Pink: TCEHY) company.

“We have a dedicated team of artists and engineers who have been working to support new features for HMI. We’re thrilled that the GMC Hummer EV will be the first vehicle to use Unreal Engine in its digital cockpit,” said Epic Games Director of HMI Francois Antoine. 

Related Link: GM Teases Hummer Electric Pickup, Announces Date For Reservations

Why It’s Important: GM is set to unveil the all-electric Hummer EV truck Oct. 20. 

The HMI program enables the creation of infotainment and digital cockpit systems. THE HMI platform supports the Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) Snapdragon.

Companies can use the HMI program from the prototyping and concept phase to final production.

This could be an important new market for Epic Games, which was recently valued at $17.3 billion and has been the subject of IPO rumors. 

Photo courtesy of GM. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

