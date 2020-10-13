Market Overview

A Look Into Hilton Worldwide's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Over the past three months, shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) increased by 15.13%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Hilton Worldwide Holdings has.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Debt

According to the Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s most recent financial statement as reported on August 6, 2020, total debt is at $11.13 billion, with $10.44 billion in long-term debt and $692.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $3.50 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $7.63 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s $17.13 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.65. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

